Tennessee men’s basketball announces preseason scrimmage against Gonzaga

The charity game will be played on Oct. 28 in Frisco, Texas.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — Tennessee men’s basketball had announced a preseason scrimmage with one of the perennial top teams in college basketball.

The Vols will take on Gonzaga in a charity exhibition game on Oct. 28 in Frisco, Texas as a part of the inaugural Legends of Basketball Classic. Both teams are expected to be amongst the best in the preseason rankings.

The game is set for 9 p.m. and will be streamed on iNDEMAND. The game benefits the McLendon Foundation, which was created to empower and develop minorities who aspire to be principled leaders in athletics administration by providing educational resources and access to a life-long community of mentors.

The Vols are coming off a season in which they won the SEC Tournament title and is returning key players such as Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi.