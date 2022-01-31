Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler named top 10 finalist for Bob Cousy Award

The Bob Cousy Award is given to the best point guard in the country. Chandler is the only true freshman on the list.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee point guard Kennedy Chandler was named to the top 10 finalists for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award on Monday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The award is given to the best point guard in the country. Chandler is the only true freshman on the list.

The guard is second on Tennessee in scoring and assists. He averages 13.2 points and 4.7 assists per game. He leads the team in steals with 43.

Chandler is also one of 15 candidates for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.