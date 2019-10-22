What's the toughest place in the SEC to play on the road? Thompson-Boling Arena, according to the players.

TBA topped Rupp Arena in Kentucky, Bud Walton in Arkansas, and Auburn Arena for being especially tough to take when it came to having an electric crowd and insurmountable atmosphere for the away team. 28 players cast their votes at SEC Media Day 2019.

"We couldn't hear each other, couldn't hear coach, because it was that loud in there," said an unnamed Kentucky player

The proof was in the numbers, too: The Vols were undefeated at home last season.

