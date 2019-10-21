The Tennessee Men's Basketball Team will start the season unranked after being left out of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

The Vols were essentially No. 28 after receiving the 28th most votes overall.

The team's school record-tying 35-week streak of appearing in the AP polls has come to an end because of this.

Michigan State (32-7 last season) topped the poll, followed by perennial poll favorites Kentucky (30-7), Kansas (26-10), Duke (32-6) and Louisville (20-14).

Last year's NCAA Tournament champions, Virginia (35-3), came in at #11.

Auburn (30-10) and VCU (25-8) round out the last two spots in the poll.

The Vols finished last season with an impressive 31-6 overall record -- with more wins than all but five teams who made it into the preseason Top 25 this year.