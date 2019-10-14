Tennessee junior offensive lineman Trey Smith is the latest SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week.

SEC announced Smith's recognition Monday. This year, he's one of the leading players of Tennessee's offense.

In a statement Monday, Tennessee Athletics said Smith recorded 11 knockdowns in the Vols' win over Mississippi State on Saturday. He was also the team's highest rated offensive lineman against the Georgia Bulldogs.

UT's next game is at Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on the 14th. Kickoff is at 9 p.m., and ESPN will televise the game.

He's not the only Tennessee athlete to be honored today -- basketball senior Lamonte Turner just won a spot on the Basketball Hall of Fame's 2020 point guard watch list.

