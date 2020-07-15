UT: Multiple Vol athletes, including football players, test positive for coronavirus

Early Wednesday morning, VolQuest’s Austin Price put out a tweet making it known that multiple athletes at the University of Tennessee had tested positive for COVID-19.
WBIR reached out to the athletics department and has confirmed that multiple athletes from multiple sports, including football have tested positive for the virus. A university spokesperson said they do not anticipate releasing the exact numbers at this time.
The news comes just a day after the Southeastern Conference announced it would be delaying the start to volleyball, cross-country, and soccer until the end of August as it continues to assess the risk COVID-19 poses on athletes in the upcoming fall season.