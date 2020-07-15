UT: Multiple Vol athletes, including football players, test positive for coronavirus

A university spokesperson confirmed the report, saying they do not anticipate releasing the exact numbers at this time.

Early Wednesday morning, VolQuest’s Austin Price put out a tweet making it known that multiple athletes at the University of Tennessee had tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources tell us that most if not all symptoms are low grade symptoms. Tennessee was bound to have some positives like other schools. I don’t expect them to release numbers so an exact number is doubtful to pushed out from the University. https://t.co/GCPwjW0x1p — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) July 15, 2020

WBIR reached out to the athletics department and has confirmed that multiple athletes from multiple sports, including football have tested positive for the virus. A university spokesperson said they do not anticipate releasing the exact numbers at this time.

