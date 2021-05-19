NCAA lifts capacity restrictions for softball championships as Lady Vols prepare for Knoxville Regional

This weekend's regional championships will allow Sherri Parker Lee Stadium to expand back to full capacity.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The NCAA announced Wednesday that it is easing its COVID-19 capacity restrictions at outdoor venues for Spring Championships.

The University of Tennessee Lady Vols Softball program said this means it can bring Sherri Parker Lee Stadium back to 100% capacity for this weekend's Knoxville Regional matchups.

The NCAA said any venue hosting a Spring NCAA Championship game outdoors can choose to fill the stands again, so long as state and local guidelines allow it.

The ninth-seeded Lady Vols softball team will take on Eastern Kentucky in regionals at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 21, which you can watch on ESPN3.