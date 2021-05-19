NCAA lifts capacity restrictions for softball championships as Lady Vols prepare for Knoxville Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The NCAA announced Wednesday that it is easing its COVID-19 capacity restrictions at outdoor venues for Spring Championships.
The University of Tennessee Lady Vols Softball program said this means it can bring Sherri Parker Lee Stadium back to 100% capacity for this weekend's Knoxville Regional matchups.
The NCAA said any venue hosting a Spring NCAA Championship game outdoors can choose to fill the stands again, so long as state and local guidelines allow it.
The ninth-seeded Lady Vols softball team will take on Eastern Kentucky in regionals at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 21, which you can watch on ESPN3.
You can also purchase tickets to watch in person at AllVols.com or by calling the UT Ticket Office at 1-800-332-8657.