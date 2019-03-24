COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 2 seed Tennessee will take on No. 10 seed Iowa on Sunday at 12:10 p.m. for a chance to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. The last time Tennessee played in the second weekend was 2014, a run that started with a comeback win in overtime against Iowa in the First Four.

Tennessee made it past the first round after surviving a second half rally from No. 15 seed Colgate, led by stellar guard play and late corner threes from senior Admiral Schofield.

Iowa shot 63.6 percent from three in the second half to overcome an early 13-point deficit against No. 7 seed Cincinnati to advance to the Round of 32.

The Vols will once again be tested by an efficient and capable offense. The Hawkeyes finished near the top of the Big Ten conference in just about every offensive statistic, including the second best scoring offense, trailing only No. 2 seed Michigan State. Talented big men, like Luka Garza and Tyler Cook combined with veteran guards like Jordan Bohannon give Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery a lot to work with. The Hawkeyes shots 36 percent from three, but have the ability to explode from behind the arc. Iowa has made double digit threes in 11 games this season. The Hawkeyes are 9-2 when that happens.

Tennessee has given up 15 threes in two straight games (a loss to Auburn and a win against Colgate)

"Some of those have been unbelievable shots," said head coach Rick Barnes. "I don't think we could defend it any other way than we did."

The coach sees something positive from surviving a barrage from deep like the one Colgate presented.

"When you can win a game in the NCAA Tournament when a team makes 15 threes like that and the crowd is pulling for them, I thought we showed the maturity we needed to show."

Some parallels can be drawn to Tennessee's current situation and last season's NCAA trip: facing a double digit seed in the Round of 32. Last year ended with a loss to Loyola-Chicago. The Vols have heard enough of that narrative.

"I can see why people would keep talking about that," said guard Lamonte Turner.

"Personally it motivated me in the offseason to get better defensively, to get better offensively, everything. I think it motivated a lot of my teammates so to hear it now, we kind of expected it. It's not really too bad, but I think once we get past Iowa, beat Iowa, I think we'll stop hearing it."

A win on Sunday would tie Tennessee for most wins in program history (31) as well as the most wins by a Rick Barnes coached team. The 2007-2008 Texas team went 31-7 under Barnes.

