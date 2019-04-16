KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee redshirt senior Lou Brown received confirmation from the NCAA that her Extension of Eligibility Waiver has been approved on Tuesday morning.

This means she is cleared to play basketball for the Lady Vols during the 2019-20 season.

Brown, a graduate transfer from Washington State, arrived in Knoxville after the start of the fall semester from her hometown of Melbourne, Australia, on Sept. 6, 2018, according to UT.

The university said she was held up by unexpected delays in getting her student visa renewed. After a little over a month on campus, she suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in pre-season practice on Oct. 17, forcing her to sit out the entire 2018-19 campaign.

She was a supportive presence at practice and games last season, according to the team.

"This injury has been tough on me in more ways than one," Brown said. "So waking up to this news just reassured everything that I've put into getting back to being healthy. I came here for a reason, and I'm just so excited to have the opportunity to live that out with my team."



Brown returned to the court Monday, April 15 for offseason workouts along with her teammates. Her UT family was understandably thrilled to learn that her hard work and patience had been rewarded, according to the university.



"I am very happy to hear this great news for Lou Brown," Lady Vol head coach Kellie Harper said. "To suffer an injury like that is devastating, and I am pleased that she was granted another year of eligibility. We are so excited for her and look forward to seeing what the future holds for Lou."



The 6-foot-3 forward started 71 of 95 career games at Washington State from 2014-18. She averaged 5.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while knocking down 80 three-pointers during her time in Pullman. Brown graduated from WSU in May 2018 with a degree in sport management and is pursuing a master's degree in communications.

Brown connected on a single-season career-most 29 threes in 87 attempts (.333) two seasons ago. She tallied her most field goals and attempts, hitting 62 of 171 (.363), and shot a team-best 78.1 percent from the free throw line (25-32). She also posted a career high for assists in a season with 49.