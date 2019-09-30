KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gameday Update:

Tennessee is going to look at little different when they take the field tonight against Georgia. Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt made the announcement Friday night that true freshman quarterback Brian Maurer will be starting for the Vols, per reports.

Maurer started at quarterback in the second half against Florida after a less than impressive first half from Jarrett Guarantano.

Tennessee will also be without sophomore linebacker Jeremy Banks. Banks was dismissed from the team on Friday night.

"While I will continue to support Jeremy in the next steps in his life, the information I recently received made it clear that this decision is in the best interest of the football program and the university," Pruitt said in a statement.

Banks was arrested during an overnight traffic stop on Sept. 15 for a warrant issued by the state of Tennessee. The UT Police Department released a video of his arrest on Tuesday, Oct. 1, that revealed Banks' interaction with officers.

Banks was heard telling a woman riding along with the officer, "Ma'am, you don't wanna be an intern because where I'm from we shoot at cops. I'm from Memphis, Tennessee."

After the dismissal of Banks, Tennessee's defense is down to just five total inside linebackers, meaning redshirt freshman J.J. Peterson will likely see significant playing time in tonight's matchup with the Bulldogs.

After a bye week, Tennessee will take on No. 3 Georgia under the lights in Neyland Stadium.

The Vols kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. on ESPN.

SEC Nation, which is hosted by Marty Smith, Tim Tebow, Marcus Spears, and UT Alumni Paul Finebaum, will be live from campus starting at 10 a.m.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Alcohol at Neyland Stadium

Beer is now available at nearly 100 designated places inside Neyland Stadium. Wine is also available in some areas.

Each beer costs either $12 or $13, depending on the size and brand. All cans will have to be poured into a plastic cup. Everyone must have a valid photo ID to purchase beer, and there's a limit of two drinks per person at a time.

Gameday Activities

Volunteer Village offers pregame festivities starting at 3:30 p.m. for fans of all ages. Located in the Humanities Plaza, Volunteer Village features pregame appearances from Smokey, Junior Smokey, cheerleaders and UT’s dance team.

One of UT's biggest gameday traditions is the VolWalk, which will begin at 4:45 p.m. (2 hours and 15 minutes before kickoff) at the Torchbearer statue in Circle Park on Volunteer Drive.

The Pride of the Southland Band will march up Volunteer Boulevard to the stadium at 5:20 p.m.

The Kickoff Call-In Show, hosted by Bob Kesling and Tim Priest, begins 90 minutes before kickoff. and will air on the Vol Radio Network. To participate, fans can call in at 1 (800) 688-8657.

Tennessee's top dog: Smokey Smokey the bluetick coonhound is the official and much loved mascot for the University of Tennessee. He was selected in 1953, during a contest to select a live mascot for the school. Announcements for the contest read, “This can't be an ordinary hound. He must be a 'Houn' Dog' in the best sense of the word." At halftime of the Mississippi State game, the contenders were brought onto the field. The last dog announced was Brooks’ Blue Smokey, who barked when his name was called. The students burst into applause, which only made Smokey howl louder. Tennessee had its mascot. The first Smokey was owned by Rev. Bill Brooks. His family and extended family have cared for and provided ten Smokies for UT. Smokey has had some interesting adventures over the years. Smokey II was dognapped by Kentucky students in 1955 and later survived a confrontation with the Baylor Bear at the 1957 Sugar Bowl. Smokey VI, who suffered heat exhaustion in the 140-degree temperatures at the 1991 UCLA game, was listed on the Vols injury report until he returned later in the season. He was on the sidelines for three SEC championships. Smokey, University of Tennessee's mascot Smokey X at the Orange and White Game. Nov 30, 2013; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports Here's another shot of Smokey X when he was eight weeks old!

Stadium Security

UT implemented a bag policy a couple of seasons ago that fans should be prepared for.

Only one clear plastic bag, no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or a one-gallon clear resealable plastic storage bag will be allowed. Fans can also carry a small clutch purse, not larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Those bags are still subject to search at the gates, but UT hopes this will make getting into the stadium a little quicker.

Fans can bring an empty clear plastic water bottle into the stadium. Complimentary water will be available from large tanks in the concourse areas.

Smoking is prohibited at UT, including within private vehicles parked or operated on university property. The prohibition extends to any lighted tobacco, electronic cigarettes, or other vape devices.

Other prohibited items:

Outside alcoholic beverages, cans, bottles and coolers

Outside food and snacks

Radios without headphones

Open umbrellas

Video cameras, professional cameras or cameras with detachable lenses

Stadium seats with arms or pockets

Weapons of any kind, including pocket knives

Selfie sticks

Artificial noisemakers

Drones

What is allowed, with restrictions:

Cushions or seats without arms or pockets

Small bags with medically necessary items, subject to search (Note: Diapers and non-medically necessary items for babies and young children must be carried in a clear bag.)

Small cameras, cell phones and binoculars

One empty, clear plastic water bottle

Get more info on what's allowed in Neyland Stadium here.

Parking and Traffic

Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Only fans with permits can park on campus. UT encourages others to use KAT shuttle buses from the Old City, the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and Krutch Park, near Market Square in downtown Knoxville and Farragut High School. A free shuttle is available at the Ag campus.

Phillip Fulmer Way will close to through traffic from Middle Drive to Tee Martin Drive three hours before kickoff.

Peyton Manning Pass will also close three hours before kickoff. People with parking passes for Lot 9 and 9B must enter via Cumberland Avenue to Phillip Fulmer Way if arriving after the road closure.

Thirty minutes before kickoff, the remainder of Phillip Fulmer Way will be closed. For an interactive campus map, visit here. G10T permit holders arriving after the road closure will be redirected to another lot at the discretion of gameday management. Lot 4 and 5 permit holders must arrive prior to the road closure to be able to park in those lots.

The latest information on campus construction can be found here, and more parking information is available here.

Fans are encouraged to follow @UTGameday on Twitter or visit UTSports.com/gameday for the latest updates on traffic, weather, gate information and game day events.

Ridesharing and scooters

If you are taking an Uber, Lyft or using another ride-sharing option, plan on being dropped off in front of the College of Nursing building, located at 1200 Volunteer Boulevard.

To be picked up after the game, the only authorized location is at Circle Drive at Cumberland Avenue, on the north side of the Hill.

As for scooters, they'll be a no-no. UT said for pedestrian safety, all rentable electric scooters approved by the City of Knoxville, the VeoRide and Spin, will be disabled and removed from campus before each home game.