It's football time in Tennessee!!

Well, technically, the season doesn't kick off for more than four months, but you can get your football fix this weekend at the Vols' annual Orange and White game!

The scrimmage that caps spring practice will kick off on Saturday, April 13, at 6 p.m. inside Neyland Stadium. Admission and parking are free, and don't forget about the clear bag policy!

RELATED: Vols begin spring football practice

RELATED: Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano feels more control in new offense

The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

It's part of what UT is calling 'All Vol Weekend' as Tennessee will also host track and field, women's tennis, softball and baseball even ts from April 11-14

Home of the Vols: Neyland Stadium Neyland Stadium Vol Walk: Before every home game, Vol fans line the streets of campus to cheer the team as they walk to Neyland Stadium. The players high five thousands of fans along the way, as everyone gets pumped up for the game. The first Vol Walk happened unofficially in 1989, but was made an official tradition the next year at the Alabama game. Neyland Stadium on the University of Tennessee's campus. The Vols new Nike helmet sits on a wall at Neyland Stadium Butch Jones walks onto the field at Neyland Stadium during Vols Media Day 2015 Fans wait outside Neyland Stadium to buy new Nike apparel. Neyland Stadium Skies stayed clear over Neyland Stadium for the Orange and White game. A photo that appeared to show a couple having sex in the Neyland Stadium press box began circulating over the weekend. Vol fans Checker Neyland for the 2014 Florida game

Here's what you need to know:

Orange and White Game

Parking and traffic

Parking is free on campus, plus free shuttles will be available for fans at the UT Ag Campus starting at 2 p.m. Free shuttles will also be available for the parking area located off Stephenson Drive at 4 p.m., following the conclusion of Lady Vol softball's matchup with Georgia at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Fans who need access to ADA shuttles should park on the UT Ag Campus for transport to Gate 21.

Gameday road closures will be in effect. Starting at noon, Phillip Fulmer Way will be closed from Cumberland Avenue to Peyton Manning Pass. Peyton Manning Pass will close three hours before kickoff.

Get more parking information here.

Vol Village

The family-friendly pregame tailgate at Vol Village will open at 3 p.m. in Lot 9 (directly across from Neyland Stadium). Vol Village will feature fun for all ages and include photo opportunities with Smokey and the Spirit Squad, giveaways, interactive areas, DJ Sterling "Sterl the Pearl" Henton, WIVK personalities, face painting, food venders, inflatables, the latest Vol merchandise and gear, autographs with VFLs and much more.

Smokey will also make a pregame appearance in the Student Union, where he will receive a 'surprise honor.'

Inside Neyland Stadium

Gates to Neyland Stadium open at 4:30 p.m.

UT's clear bag policy will be enforced. Fans will be allowed to carry in a clear purse or one clear plastic bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a one-gallon, clear, resealable plastic storage bag per person. You may also carry a small clutch purse or wallet no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

No other bags will be allowed inside, and all bags will be searched.

Get a full list of prohibited items here.

There will be fan promotions at the quarter breaks to win season tickets and parking passes for the 2019 season.

Smokey X: From puppy to Neyland Stadium Smokey X - eight weeks old Here's another shot of Smokey X when he was just 10 days old! Here's a look at Smokey X when he was just 10 days old! What sweet boy! Here's another shot of Smokey X as a pup! Here's another shot of Smokey X as a puppy! He's always been a good looking boy! Here's another shot of Smokey X when he was eight weeks old! Here's another shot of Smokey X testing out some UT Orange! Tennessee orange has always looked good on Smokey X! Here's a shot of Smokey X testing out some UT Orange! Here's a picture of Smokey X & his owner, Charles Hudson. Here's Smokey X enjoying some sunshine! Smokey X just doesn't take a bad picture! What a good looking pup! Here's Smokey X practicing his game day face! Smokey X looks great in orange! Smokey X was made to wear Tennessee orange! Apr 20, 2013; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey X during the first half of the spring Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Oct 5, 2013; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey X during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium. Georgia won in overtime 34 to 31. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Nov 30, 2013; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports Nov 30, 2013; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Commonwealth Stadium. Tennessee defeated Kentucky 27-14. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports Apr 12, 2014; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey during the orange and white spring game at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Aug 31, 2014; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey runs in the end zone to celebrate the touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee won 38-7. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

All Vol Weekend

The extended weekend of April 11-14 will serve as a showcase for Tennessee Athletics with the Vols hosting events at track and field, women's tennis, softball and baseball as well as the Chevrolet Orange and White Game.

Here's the lineup and what to expect, according to UT.

Baseball vs. Georgia | April 11 – 7 p.m. | April 12 – 6:30 p.m. | April 13 – 3 p.m.

The 22nd-ranked Tennessee baseball team will host Georgia, beginning Thursday, April 11, with tickets as low as $5. The second game of the series will be on Big Orange Friday and fans that buy one general admission ticket, get one general admission ticket FREE. Print your Big Orange Friday voucher HERE and be sure to wear ORANGE to the game. Saturday's contest will be Kids Day. All children ages 12 and under will receive FREE admission and have the opportunity to run the bases after the game and get select player autographs in the outfield.

Track and Field | 52nd Annual Tennessee Relays | April 11-13

The Tennessee track and field team will host the 52nd Tennessee Relays from Thursday through Saturday at the Tom Black Track at LaPorte Stadium. Admission is FREE.

Softball vs. Mississippi State | April 12 – 6 p.m. | April 13 – 1 p.m. | April 14 – 1:30 p.m.

The fifth-ranked Lady Vol softball program will host Mississippi State at 1 p.m. at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Tickets for the three-game series can be purchased at AllVols.com. Sunday's game is Senior Day, as well as Sunday Funday. Free ice cream for the 1st 100 kids, plus a KID'S CARNIVAL and Kid's 12 and under have the opportunity to run the bases after the game.

Women's Tennis | April 12 – vs. Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. | April 14 – vs. Kentucky at 1 p.m.

The Tennessee women's tennis team will host a pair of conference opponents at Goodfriend Tennis Center to close out the regular season, welcoming Vanderbilt on Friday, April 12, and Kentucky on Sunday, April 14. Admission is free.

More stories on the Vols:

Clad in Big Orange:Remembering the '98 national championship season

Big Orange Locker

10Sports Presents: Peyton Stays

Smokey celebrates bluetick's new status as Tennessee state dog

HomeGrown: Smokey X

10 fun facts about Smokey