NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It's tournament time, and that means every basketball game is supposed to be a neutral site game with no home court advantages for anyone.

But if Tennessee fans want to fill up Bridgestone Arena for their SEC tournament games, Rick Barnes and team will not be disappointed!

The Vols finished the regular season with a 27-4 overall record,15-3 in the SEC, and a No. 8 ranking in the AP Top 25. They are still in contention for a possible No. 1 seed to the NCAA tournament and many fans and experts expect to see them in the Final Four.

The SEC men's tournament actually starts on Wednesday, March 13. The Vols have a double bye as the No. 3 seed, and won't hit the hardwood until Friday night, March 15, around 9 p.m.

Who will Tennessee play?: Delve into the bracket here

The games are being played less than three hours away from Knoxville--- in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, and there are still tickets available.

As of Monday afternoon, looks like you can get tickets for that Saturday evening session, which includes the Kentucky game, ranging from $174 each in the upper deck to just over $1,000 dollars each for lower level seats.

If you go, the SEC's clear bag policy is in effect, which is the same as the one for Tennessee's home games.

Clear Bag Policy

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", with or without a handle or strap

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a small clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, seat cushions, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size (12" x 6" x 12").

Items that are typically carried in diaper or baby bags must be carried in a clear bag that meets the standards of the bag policy.

Fans are allowed to bring binoculars and cameras (with lens less than 4 inches in length), as long as they are not in cases, as well as smart phones into each arena.

There are a number of fun events catering to SEC basketball fans in Nashville.

SEC FanFare



Sunkist Soda SEC FanFare, the official fan event for the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville, is a full interactive experience featuring food, drinks, interactives, live entertainment and much more!

This year, it will be located in Music City Walk of Fame Park just steps from Bridgestone Arena. The e

SEC FanFare is open Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. See you there!



The Opry Salutes The SEC

This special Opry show will feature free music, a fashion show and SEC action in the Opry Plaza as well as a ticketed hoops-themed evening Opry performance. Among those already scheduled for the night's Opry show are Opry NextStage artist Riley Green, Maddie & Tae, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Craig Morgan, Country Music Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs, and more!

SEC Tournament Schedule

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13 FIRST ROUND

Georgia vs. Missouri, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m. (SEC Network)

THURSDAY, MARCH 14 SECOND ROUND

Arkansas vs. Florida, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Georgia/Missouri winner vs. Auburn, 3 p.m. (SEC Network)

Alabama vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Vanderbilt/Texas A&M winner vs. Mississippi State, 9 p.m. (SEC Network)

FRIDAY, MARCH 15 QUARTERFINALS

Florida/Arkansas winner vs. LSU, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Auburn/Georgia/Missouri winner vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Ole Miss/Alabama winner vs. Kentucky, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Mississippi State/Vanderbilt/Texas A&M winner vs. Tennessee, 9 p.m. (SECN)

SATURDAY, MARCH 16 SEMIFINALS

Florida/Arkansas/LSU winner vs. Auburn/Georgia/Missouri/South Carolina winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Ole Miss/Alabama/Kentucky winner vs. Mississippi State/Vanderbilt/Texas A&M/Tennessee winner, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

SUNDAY, MARCH 17 CHAMPIONSHIP

SEC Tournament Championship Game, 1 p.m. (ESPN)