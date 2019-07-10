The struggling Vols showed some spark in the first half against Georgia, one of the top-ranked teams in the country, and fans are hoping that will carry over to another SEC team this weekend.

Tennessee (1-4) will take on Mississippi St. (3-2) on Saturday, Oct. 12, at noon in Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Vols are still looking for that first SEC win this season and are hoping freshman Brian Maurer will continue to impress. The Bulldogs are 1-1 in SEC play, defeating Kentucky but falling to Auburn.

RELATED: Vols fans find hope in loss to Georgia

RELATED: What Jeremy Pruitt said after Vols 43-14 loss to no. 3 Georgia

RELATED: Tennessee puts up a fight but loses to No. 3 Georgia, 43-14

RELATED: WATCH: Vols freshman Brian Maurer throws first career TD pass on 73-yard bomb

Home of the Vols: Neyland Stadium Neyland Stadium Vol Walk: Before every home game, Vol fans line the streets of campus to cheer the team as they walk to Neyland Stadium. The players high five thousands of fans along the way, as everyone gets pumped up for the game. The first Vol Walk happened unofficially in 1989, but was made an official tradition the next year at the Alabama game. Neyland Stadium on the University of Tennessee's campus. The Vols new Nike helmet sits on a wall at Neyland Stadium Butch Jones walks onto the field at Neyland Stadium during Vols Media Day 2015 Fans wait outside Neyland Stadium to buy new Nike apparel. Neyland Stadium Skies stayed clear over Neyland Stadium for the Orange and White game. A photo that appeared to show a couple having sex in the Neyland Stadium press box began circulating over the weekend. Vol fans Checker Neyland for the 2014 Florida game

WANT MORE ON THE VOLS? | Visit the Big Orange Locker

Alcohol at Neyland Stadium

Beer is now available at nearly 100 designated places inside Neyland Stadium. Wine is also available in some areas.

Each beer costs either $12 or $13, depending on the size and brand. All cans will have to be poured into a plastic cup. Everyone must have a valid photo ID to purchase beer, and there's a limit of two drinks per person at a time.

RELATED: Beer sales didn't affect number of alcohol-related arrests at Neyland Stadium, UT says

RELATED: Fans excited about alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium

RELATED: Ahead of alcohol sales, which games are the booziest at Neyland?

Gameday Activities

One of UT's biggest gameday traditions is the VolWalk, which will begin at 9:45 a.m. at the Torchbearer statue in Circle Park on Volunteer Drive.

The Pride of the Southland Band will march up Volunteer Boulevard to the stadium at 10:20 a.m.

The Kickoff Call-In Show, hosted by Bob Kesling and Tim Priest, will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will air on the Vol Radio Network. To participate, fans can call in at 1 (800) 688-8657.

The Toyota Volunteer Village offers pregame festivities for fans of all ages from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Located in the Humanities Plaza, Volunteer Village features pregame appearances from Smokey, Junior Smokey, cheerleaders, and UT’s dance team.

Celebrating UT's top dog: Smokey! Apr 12, 2014; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey during the orange and white spring game at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Smokey traveling in style Smokey says he's thrilled to leave his fur cap and blanket behind in Tennessee. Smokey hangs out with the Pride of the Southland Band in Jacksonville. Smokey and WBIR reporter Steve Butera smile for the camera. Smokey says he was pretty calm during the eight-hour trip to Jacksonville because he was traveling in style with his handlers. Smokey watching the Vols beat Kentucky Smokey the dog, shares his blanket with Smokey the mascot Smokey watching the Vols beat Kentucky Smokey shares his blanket with his pal Mascots Smokey and UGA before the game College Football: Closeup of Tennessee mascot hound Smokey during game vs Auburn at Neyland Stadium. Knoxville, TN 11/9/2013 CREDIT: Pouya Dianat (Photo by Pouya Dianat /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X157196 TK1 R1 F54 ) Nov 30, 2013; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports Oct 5, 2013; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey X during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium. Georgia won in overtime 34 to 31. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Apr 20, 2013; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey X during the first half of the spring Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Nov 30, 2013; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Commonwealth Stadium. Tennessee defeated Kentucky 27-14. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports Aug 31, 2014; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey runs in the end zone to celebrate the touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee won 38-7. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports Smokey, University of Tennessee's mascot In 1953, Smokey became UT's mascot after it entered the UT Pep Club's sponsored contest for a live mascot and won.

Stadium Security

UT implemented a bag policy a couple of seasons ago that fans should be prepared for.

Only one clear plastic bag, no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or a one-gallon clear resealable plastic storage bag will be allowed. Fans can also carry a small clutch purse, not larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Those bags are still subject to search at the gates, but UT hopes this will make getting into the stadium a little quicker.

RELATED: Rocky Top will always be college football's best fight song, no matter what SI says

RELATED: Knoxville one of 'Sports Illustrated' best college football towns

RELATED: Sports Illustrated picks top mascots of all time, and Smokey gets robbed

Smoking is prohibited at UT, including within private vehicles parked or operated on university property. The prohibition extends to any lighted tobacco, electronic cigarettes, or other vape devices.

Other prohibited items:

Outside alcoholic beverages, cans, bottles and coolers

Outside food and snacks

Radios without headphones

Open umbrellas

Video cameras, professional cameras or cameras with detachable lenses

Stadium seats with arms or pockets

Weapons of any kind, including pocket knives

Selfie sticks

Artificial noisemakers

Drones

What is allowed, with restrictions:

Cushions or seats without arms or pockets

Small bags with medically necessary items, subject to search (Note: Diapers and non-medically necessary items for babies and young children must be carried in a clear bag.)

Small cameras, cell phones and binoculars

One empty, clear plastic water bottle

Get more info on what's allowed in Neyland Stadium here.

Parking and Traffic

Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Only fans with permits can park on campus. UT encourages others to use KAT shuttle buses from the Old City, the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and Krutch Park, near Market Square in downtown Knoxville and Farragut High School. A free shuttle is available at the Ag campus.

RELATED: Tennessee football is 12th most successful program in history, despite decade of chaos

Phillip Fulmer Way will close to through traffic from Middle Drive to Tee Martin Drive three hours before kickoff.

Peyton Manning Pass will also close three hours before kickoff. People with parking passes for Lot 9 and 9B must enter via Cumberland Avenue to Phillip Fulmer Way if arriving after the road closure.

RELATED: Peyton Manning tops list of most beloved sports media personalities

RELATED: Can Pruitt follow SEC history of big improvements in year two?

Thirty minutes before kickoff, the remainder of Phillip Fulmer Way will be closed. For an interactive campus map, visit here. G10T permit holders arriving after the road closure will be redirected to another lot at the discretion of gameday management. Lot 4 and 5 permit holders must arrive prior to the road closure to be able to park in those lots.

The latest information on campus construction can be found here, and more parking information is available here.

Fans are encouraged to follow @UTGameday on Twitter or visit UTSports.com/gameday for the latest updates on traffic, weather, gate information and game day events.

RELATED: 'The joy on that young man's face was priceless' | UT fan bullied for homemade shirt gets Big Orange delivery

Ridesharing and scooters

If you are taking an Uber, Lyft or using another ride-sharing option, plan on being dropped off in front of the College of Nursing building, located at 1200 Volunteer Boulevard.

To be picked up after the game, the only authorized location is at Circle Drive at Cumberland Avenue, on the north side of the Hill.

As for scooters, they'll be a no-no. UT said for pedestrian safety, all rentable electric scooters approved by the City of Knoxville, the VeoRide and Spin, will be disabled and removed from campus before each home game.