Need to know: The changes you will see in Neyland Stadium when TN takes on Mizzou

As the Vols prepare to take on Missouri, fans headed to campus this weekend will see some big differences.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Football season looks a lot different in 2020, and the Vols' first home game in Neyland Stadium will be no exception.

As the Vols prepare to take on Missouri at noon Saturday, fans attending the game will see a lot of changes on campus.

Tailgating

Parking lots will open four hours before kickoff. There are no University-sponsored tailgates this season, but fans are allowed to bring tents up to 10 feet by 10 feet. Tents can go up four hours before kickoff, and cannot block parking spaces or traffic.

The University says those gatherings should only include family members or people who will sit together in the stadium.

A limited number of boat docks will be open for the Vol Navy.

Tennessee Traditions

The Vol Walk and Pride of the Southland Band march will not happen this season. The Volunteer Village in Humanities Plaza will be open. The Kick-Off Call-In broadcast stage near Gate 21 will not be there this year.

Smokey won't be inside Neyland Stadium this year, and the Pride of the Southland Band has some changes planned for gameday. That includes splitting the band into "Orange" and "White" teams and social distancing band members.

In the stadium

Fans will be required to wear masks as the enter, exit and move around in the stadium. UT says people can pull down masks while eating or drinking, but otherwise must keep their mouths and noses covered.

Fewer entry gates will be open at the beginning of the game, but all gates will be open for exiting the stadium at the end.

Fans will see plexiglass screens at all concession stands and hand sanitizing stations throughout the stadium.

The SEC will allow beer to be sold in aluminum cans this season to reduce wait times.

The clear bag policy remains in effect in Neyland this season.

Ticketing