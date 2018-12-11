Knoxville — A week after getting a big win over Kentucky, the Vols will welcome Missouri to Neyland Stadium this weekend.

The Vols take on Mizzou at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. It is the final home game of the season and the Vols will recognize the seniors on the football team, spirit squads, and in the Pride of the Southland Band.

WANT MORE ON THE VOLS? | Visit the Big Orange Locker

Tennessee (5-5) needs one more win to become bowl eligible this season. The Tigers are already there with a 6-4 record, though both teams are currently 2-4 in the SEC.

There are still tickets available for the game,

Tennessee Football 2017: Take a look inside Neyland Stadium

Gameday Activities

Volunteer Village offers pregame festivities for fans of all ages. Located in the Humanities Plaza, Volunteer Village features pregame appearances from Smokey, Junior Smokey, cheerleaders and UT’s dance team.

The Vol Walk will start at 1:15 p.m. (2 hours and 15 minutes before kickoff) at Torchbearer Plaza on Volunteer Boulevard as the members of the football team proceed down Peyton Manning Pass to the stadium.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

CLAD IN BIG ORANGE | Remembering the '98 championship season

The Pride of the Southland Band will begin marching at 1:50. The band marches up Volunteer Boulevard past Peyton Manning Pass and crosses the new Pedestrian Bridge before turning onto Middle Drive and then onto Phillip Fulmer Way, stopping to "Salute the Hill" before marching into the stadium through Gate 21.

The Vol Network's Kickoff Call-In Show, hosted by Bob Kesling and Tim Priest, begins 90 minutes before kickoff and airs on the Vol Radio Network. You can watch the broadcast live from the Gate 21 Plaza at the northwest corner of Phillip Fulmer Way and Andy Holt Boulevard, or participate by called 1 (800) 688-8657.

Celebrating UT's top dog: Smokey! Apr 12, 2014; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey during the orange and white spring game at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Smokey traveling in style Smokey says he's thrilled to leave his fur cap and blanket behind in Tennessee. Smokey hangs out with the Pride of the Southland Band in Jacksonville. Smokey and WBIR reporter Steve Butera smile for the camera. Smokey says he was pretty calm during the eight-hour trip to Jacksonville because he was traveling in style with his handlers. Smokey watching the Vols beat Kentucky Smokey the dog, shares his blanket with Smokey the mascot Smokey watching the Vols beat Kentucky Smokey shares his blanket with his pal Mascots Smokey and UGA before the game College Football: Closeup of Tennessee mascot hound Smokey during game vs Auburn at Neyland Stadium. Knoxville, TN 11/9/2013 CREDIT: Pouya Dianat (Photo by Pouya Dianat /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X157196 TK1 R1 F54 ) Nov 30, 2013; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports Oct 5, 2013; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey X during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium. Georgia won in overtime 34 to 31. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Apr 20, 2013; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey X during the first half of the spring Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Nov 30, 2013; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Commonwealth Stadium. Tennessee defeated Kentucky 27-14. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports Aug 31, 2014; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey runs in the end zone to celebrate the touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee won 38-7. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports Smokey, University of Tennessee's mascot In 1953, Smokey became UT's mascot after it entered the UT Pep Club's sponsored contest for a live mascot and won.

Stadium Security

UT implemented a bag policy a couple of seasons ago that fans should be prepared for.

Only one clear plastic bag, no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or a one-gallon clear resealable plastic storage bag will be allowed. Fans can also carry a small clutch purse, not larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Those bags are still subject to search at the gates, but UT hopes this will make getting into the stadium a little quicker.

Smoking is now prohibited at UT, including within private vehicles parked or operated on university property. The prohibition extends to any lighted tobacco, electronic cigarettes, or other vape devices.

Other prohibited items:

Alcoholic beverages, cans, bottles and coolers

Outside food, snacks and beverages

Radios without headphones

Open umbrellas

Video cameras, professional cameras or cameras with detachable lenses

Stadium seats with arms or pockets

Weapons of any kind, including pocket knives

Selfie sticks

Artificial noisemakers

Drones

What is allowed, with restrictions:

Cushions or seats without arms or pockets

Small bags with medically necessary items, subject to search (Note: Diapers and non-medically necessary items for babies and young children must be carried in a clear bag.)

Small cameras, cell phones and binoculars

Get more info on what's allowed in Neyland Stadium here.

Home of the Vols: Neyland Stadium Neyland Stadium Vol Walk: Before every home game, Vol fans line the streets of campus to cheer the team as they walk to Neyland Stadium. The players high five thousands of fans along the way, as everyone gets pumped up for the game. The first Vol Walk happened unofficially in 1989, but was made an official tradition the next year at the Alabama game. Neyland Stadium on the University of Tennessee's campus. The Vols new Nike helmet sits on a wall at Neyland Stadium Butch Jones walks onto the field at Neyland Stadium during Vols Media Day 2015 Fans wait outside Neyland Stadium to buy new Nike apparel. Neyland Stadium Skies stayed clear over Neyland Stadium for the Orange and White game. A photo that appeared to show a couple having sex in the Neyland Stadium press box began circulating over the weekend. Vol fans Checker Neyland for the 2014 Florida game

Parking and Traffic

Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Only fans with permits can park on campus. UT encourages others to use KAT shuttle buses from the Old City, the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and Krutch Park, near Market Square in downtown Knoxville and Farragut High School. A free shuttle is available at the Ag campus.

Construction on the new engineering complex east of Neyland Stadium has restricted or altered many of the former pedestrian paths in that area. Signs are posted near the Tickle Engineering Building and the Neyland Drive Biology Annex with new directions to the stadium.

Phillip Fulmer Way will close to through traffic from Middle Drive to Tee Martin Drive three hours before kickoff.

Like last season, Peyton Manning Pass will also close three hours before kickoff, which will create some changes for people parking in that area. C20 permit holders must arrive before the road closure to be able to park. Lot 9 and 9B permit holders will have to enter via Cumberland Avenue to Phillip Fulmer Way if arriving after the road closure.

Fans with parking permits for Staff Lots 4 and 5 must enter Phillip Fulmer Way via Lake Loudoun Boulevard. Those with permits for Staff Lots 9 and 30A must enter Phillip Fulmer Way either from Cumberland Avenue or from Peyton Manning Pass.

Thirty minutes before kickoff, the remainder of Phillip Fulmer Way as well as Peyton Manning Pass, Middle and Lower Drives and Estabrook Drive will close to vehicles. For an interactive campus map, visit here.

MORE ON PARKING | UT home opener: construction, closures and parking

The latest information on campus construction can be found here, and more parking information is available here.

Fans are encouraged to follow @UTGameday on Twitter or visit UTSports.com/gameday for the latest updates on traffic, weather, gate information and game day events.

A UT tradition: Masterpieces painted on the Rock The Rock at the University of Tennessee on July 14, 2016. Kate Luffman may be the next to create regular masterpieces on the rock on UT's campus. Peyton Manning appeared on "The Rock" at UT's campus following his Super Bowl 50 win. The spray paint creation was from a University of Tennessee junior. "Uncle Butch" was based off Tennessee football coach Butch Jones and Uncle Sam. Tennessee Volunteers running back Jalen Hurd on The Rock at the University of Tennessee. Hurd was featured on The Rock ahead of UT's game against Arkansas on Oct. 3, 2015. Smokey is Miller's favorite. Miller created this painting on The Rock on Sept. 11, 2015. It was the night before Tennessee's first home game of the 2015 season against Oklahoma. The Rock caught the eye of several recruits coming to visit the University of Tennessee. Payton Miller painted the Rock as UT's mascot Smokey ahead of the game against Missouri. 10News photographer Tim Dale took this photo on Nov. 18, 2016. Smokey on The Rock at the University of Tennessee Payton Miller painted "The Rock" on the University of Tennessee campus ahead of Tennessee home opener against Appalachian State on Sept. 1, 2016.

© 2018 WBIR