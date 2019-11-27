KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee comes into the final game of the season against Vandy riding a four-game winning streak and with a score to settle.

The 6-5 Vols have turned their season around and are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2016. Vandy is 3-8 and has only one win in the SEC this season, but they've defeated their in-state opponent for the past three years. That's the Commodores' longest winning streak in the series since the 1920s.

The Vols are ready for some payback.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network

Saturday also is Senior Day, when seniors on the football team are honored for their contributions as student-athletes. Fans are encouraged to be in the stadium by 3:30 p.m. to watch the seniors join their families on the field for special recognition before kickoff.

There are still tickets available for the game.

Gameday Activities

Several events will take place Saturday to honor veterans. A group of UT students who are veterans will wear their service uniforms as they lead the Vol Walk, which gets underway at 1:45 p.m. in front of the Torchbearer statue on Volunteer Boulevard.

Volunteer Village offers pregame festivities starting at 3:30 p.m. for fans of all ages. Located in the Humanities Plaza, Volunteer Village features pregame appearances from Smokey, Junior Smokey, cheerleaders and UT’s dance team.

The Pride of the Southland Band will begin marching at 2:20. The band marches up Volunteer Boulevard past Peyton Manning Pass and crosses the new Pedestrian Bridge before turning onto Middle Drive and then onto Phillip Fulmer Way, stopping to "Salute the Hill" before marching into the stadium through Gate 21

CLAD IN BIG ORANGE | Remembering the '98 championship season.

Military helicopters from the Tennessee Air National Guard unit based at McGhee-Tyson Airport will conduct a flyover of Neyland Stadium at the conclusion of the national anthem.

The Vol Network's Kickoff Call-In Show, hosted by Bob Kesling and Tim Priest, begins 90 minutes before kickoff and airs on the Vol Radio Network. You can watch the broadcast live from the Gate 21 Plaza at the northwest corner of Phillip Fulmer Way and Andy Holt Boulevard, or participate by calling 1 (800) 688-865

Alcohol at Neyland Stadium

New this season, beer will be sold at concession stands and kiosks in Neyland Stadium. Wine will be available in premium seating areas. Everyone must have a valid photo ID to purchase beer, and there's a limit of two drinks per person at a time. Each beer will be poured into a clear plastic cup and the university is advising fans to be patient while waiting in line.

Stadium Security

UT implemented a bag policy a couple of seasons ago that fans should be prepared for.

Only one clear plastic bag, no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or a one-gallon clear resealable plastic storage bag will be allowed. Fans can also carry a small clutch purse, not larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Those bags are still subject to search at the gates, but UT hopes this will make getting into the stadium a little quicker.

Fans can bring an empty clear plastic water bottle into the stadium. Complimentary water will be available from large tanks in the concourse areas.

Smoking is prohibited at UT, including within private vehicles parked or operated on university property. The prohibition extends to any lighted tobacco, electronic cigarettes, or other vape devices.

Other prohibited items:

Outside alcoholic beverages, cans, bottles and coolers

Outside food and snacks

Radios without headphones

Open umbrellas

Video cameras, professional cameras or cameras with detachable lenses

Stadium seats with arms or pockets

Weapons of any kind, including pocket knives

Selfie sticks

Artificial noisemakers

Drones

What is allowed, with restrictions:

Cushions or seats without arms or pockets

Small bags with medically necessary items, subject to search (Note: Diapers and non-medically necessary items for babies and young children must be carried in a clear bag.)

Small cameras, cell phones and binoculars

One empty, clear plastic water bottle

Get more info on what's allowed in Neyland Stadium here.

Parking and Traffic

Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Only fans with permits can park on campus. UT encourages others to use KAT shuttle buses from the Old City, the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and Krutch Park, near Market Square in downtown Knoxville and Farragut High School. A free shuttle is available at the Ag campus.

Phillip Fulmer Way will close to through traffic from Middle Drive to Tee Martin Drive three hours before kickoff.

Peyton Manning Pass will also close three hours before kickoff. People with parking passes for Lot 9 and 9B must enter via Cumberland Avenue to Phillip Fulmer Way if arriving after the road closure.

Thirty minutes before kickoff, the remainder of Phillip Fulmer Way will be closed. For an interactive campus map, visit here. G10T permit holders arriving after the road closure will be redirected to another lot at the discretion of gameday management. Lot 4 and 5 permit holders must arrive prior to the road closure to be able to park in those lots.

The latest information on campus construction can be found here, and more parking information is available here.

Fans are encouraged to follow @UTGameday on Twitter or visit UTSports.com/gameday for the latest updates on traffic, weather, gate information and game day events.

Ridesharing and scooters

If you are taking an Uber, Lyft or using another ride-sharing option, plan on being dropped off in front of the College of Nursing building, located at 1200 Volunteer Boulevard.

To be picked up after the game, the only authorized location is at Circle Drive at Cumberland Avenue, on the north side of the Hill.

As for scooters, they'll be a no-no. UT said for pedestrian safety, all rentable electric scooters approved by the City of Knoxville, the VeoRide and Spin, will be disabled and removed from campus before each home game.