The Tennessee football team continues to show improvement in every game this season, and they're hoping to continue that and keep their bowl hopes alive, this weekend in an SEC showdown with the Gamecocks.
The Vols kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 against South Carolina in Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Tennessee (2-5) are coming off a pretty good showing even in a loss to No. 1 Alabama a week after getting their first SEC win over Mississippi State. South Carolina (3-4) had a surprising upset of Georgia two weeks ago before falling the Florida last week.
Tennessee needs to win 4 out of its last 5 games for a chance to go to a bowl game.
Alcohol at Neyland Stadium
Beer is now available at nearly 100 designated places inside Neyland Stadium. Wine is also available in some areas.
Each beer costs either $12 or $13, depending on the size and brand. All cans will have to be poured into a plastic cup. Everyone must have a valid photo ID to purchase beer, and there's a limit of two drinks per person at a time.
Gameday Activities
One of UT's biggest gameday traditions is the VolWalk, which will begin at 12:45 p.m. at the Torchbearer statue in Circle Park on Volunteer Drive.
The Pride of the Southland Band will march up Volunteer Boulevard to the stadium at 1:20 p.m.
The Kickoff Call-In Show, hosted by Bob Kesling and Tim Priest, will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will air on the Vol Radio Network. To participate, fans can call in at (800) 688-8657.
The Toyota Volunteer Village offers pregame festivities for fans of all ages starting at 11:30. Located in the Humanities Plaza, Volunteer Village features pregame appearances from Smokey, Junior Smokey, cheerleaders, and UT’s dance team.
Stadium Security
UT implemented a bag policy a couple of seasons ago that fans should be prepared for.
Only one clear plastic bag, no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or a one-gallon clear resealable plastic storage bag will be allowed. Fans can also carry a small clutch purse, not larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Those bags are still subject to search at the gates, but UT hopes this will make getting into the stadium a little quicker.
Fans can bring an empty clear plastic water bottle into the stadium. Complimentary water will be available from large tanks in the concourse areas.
Smoking is prohibited at UT, including within private vehicles parked or operated on university property. The prohibition extends to any lighted tobacco, electronic cigarettes, or other vape devices.
Other prohibited items:
- Outside alcoholic beverages, cans, bottles and coolers
- Outside food and snacks
- Radios without headphones
- Open umbrellas
- Video cameras, professional cameras or cameras with detachable lenses
- Stadium seats with arms or pockets
- Weapons of any kind, including pocket knives
- Selfie sticks
- Artificial noisemakers
- Drones
What is allowed, with restrictions:
- Cushions or seats without arms or pockets
- Small bags with medically necessary items, subject to search (Note: Diapers and non-medically necessary items for babies and young children must be carried in a clear bag.)
- Small cameras, cell phones and binoculars
- One empty, clear plastic water bottle
- Get more info on what's allowed in Neyland Stadium here.
Parking and Traffic
Fans are encouraged to arrive early.
Only fans with permits can park on campus. UT encourages others to use KAT shuttle buses from the Old City, the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and Krutch Park, near Market Square in downtown Knoxville and Farragut High School. A free shuttle is available at the Ag campus.
Phillip Fulmer Way will close to through traffic from Middle Drive to Tee Martin Drive three hours before kickoff.
Peyton Manning Pass will also close three hours before kickoff. People with parking passes for Lot 9 and 9B must enter via Cumberland Avenue to Phillip Fulmer Way if arriving after the road closure.
Thirty minutes before kickoff, the remainder of Phillip Fulmer Way will be closed. For an interactive campus map, visit here. G10T permit holders arriving after the road closure will be redirected to another lot at the discretion of gameday management. Lot 4 and 5 permit holders must arrive prior to the road closure to be able to park in those lots.
The latest information on campus construction can be found here, and more parking information is available here.
Fans are encouraged to follow @UTGameday on Twitter or visit UTSports.com/gameday for the latest updates on traffic, weather, gate information and game day events.
Ridesharing and scooters
If you are taking an Uber, Lyft or using another ride-sharing option, plan on being dropped off in front of the College of Nursing building, located at 1200 Volunteer Boulevard.
To be picked up after the game, the only authorized location is at Circle Drive at Cumberland Avenue, on the north side of the Hill.
As for scooters, they'll be a no-no. UT said for pedestrian safety, all rentable electric scooters approved by the City of Knoxville, the VeoRide and Spin, will be disabled and removed from campus before each home game.
