Tennessee gets the SEC season started with a trip to Gainesville to face rival Florida in the Swamp. UT is coming off of a 45-0 win against Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium, its first win of the season. No. 9 Florida is 3-0 this season, with wins over Miami, UT-Martin and Kentucky.
The Vols kick off at noon on September 21 against the Gators. The game will be televised on ESPN.
THE SERIES
Florida leads the all time series against Tennessee (20-28) mostly because of recent dominance. The Vols have won just one game against Florida since 2005, the 38-28 second half comeback against the Gators in 2016. Things have been real tight in recent years, with two games being decided by one point (2014 and 2015) and one game coming down to a last-second Hail Mary in Gainesville (2017).
This is redshirt junior Jarrett Guarantano's first game in the Swamp as a starter. In 2018 Guarantano threw two interceptions as part of a six turnover night for the Vols in a 47-21 loss in Neyland.
HEADING TO THE SWAMP?
For those making the trip to Gainesville, here's what to keep an eye out for at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, per Florida's official website
Cooling and Hydration Initiatives
With high temperatures expected during the early part of the season, cooling and hydration initiatives will be in place for the first four home games including misting stations located throughout Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Gate 9, Gate 16, Upper North Endzone), free cups of ice and cooling buses outside Gates 2 and 13. Fans are also encouraged to stop by the Comfort Temp Chill Zone at Alligator Alley (west concourse between Gates 1 and 4) to cool down. There will also be 3,000 cooling towels distributed at the Gators Fan Fest prior to the game.
Empty Water Bottle
Fans are permitted to bring one (1) commercially branded (i.e. Aquafina) EMPTY plastic water bottle, no larger than 20 oz. There are several water bottle filling stations inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Non-disposable water bottles, sport bottles, Nalgene-type bottles, cans, heavy plastic, glass bottles, and thermoses are NOT permitted in the Stadium. There are 12 water bottle refill stations throughout Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Hydration Stations
There are eight large Hydration Stations located inside and just outside the stadium, which offer FREE filtered water for fans and visitors to drink. Cups are provided, and inside the stadium fans can also fill their empty water bottle (see policy above).
Hydration Stations are located inside the stadium at Gate 2, 7, 12, and 16, as well as behind Section 1 and 45, along with the upper north end zone behind Section 322. The two locations outside the stadium—which were purchased and sponsored by UF Student Government are outside Gate 8 and 16.
Complimentary Sunscreen
There will be free sunscreen for fans attending football games at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium available at the Guest Service Kiosks at Gates 1, 7 and 16.
For updates before, during and after the game, be sure to follow along with WBIR and WBIR Sports online and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.