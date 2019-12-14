Three legendary Vol coaches are being recognized among the best of the best.

ESPN released its list of the top 150 College Football Coaches spanning the college game's 150-year history. On the list: Neyland, Majors and Fulmer.

General Robert Neyland led the way for the Vols, coming in at No. 36 on the list. The General's head coaching career at UT began in 1926. He led the Vols to seven conference titles and the 1951 national championship.

VFL Johnny Majors came in at No. 62. The All-American played for Tennessee in the 1950s, led Pittsburgh to a national title in 1976, and eventually returned to Rocky Top to coach for 16 seasons starting in 1977 -- securing 3 SEC titles.

UT Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer was credited with leading the Vols to their highest heights since the General Neyland era, coming in at No. 94 on the list. His tenure as head coach from 1992 to 2008 brought the Vols their first national title in more than 40 years, leading Tennessee to the BCS championship in 1998.