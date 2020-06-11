Could you eat this Big Orange masterpiece?

Scott Miller's birthday cake was made in the shape of Neyland Stadium, and it's awesome!

A Tennessee fan living in Kentucky got a little taste of home, sweet home for his birthday, but it may be too awesome to eat!

Scott Miller shared these photos of the cake his co-worker, Janet Luo, made for his birthday.

Yes, that is indeed an orange creamsicle cake in the shape of Neyland Stadium!

Wow!

It's pretty detailed, from the Power T on the middle of the field to the fans filling the stadium (pre-COVID, of course.)

It even has a scoreboard! The Vols appear to be winning 28-0, but no word on the opponent.

We can't tell from the pictures, but wonder if there's a tiny little statue of Neyland Stadium there at the bottom.