Neyland Stadium 100th Anniversary: Neyland by the Numbers

Neyland Stadium has been home to six national championship teams.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 1921, an icon of college football had its humble beginnings along the banks of the Tennessee River when the University of Tennessee Volunteers took to Neyland Stadium for the first time.

For the past 100 years, this Knoxville staple has become a celebrated stadium steeped in traditions, rivalries and legends.

Neyland Stadium is 100 years old. The stadium was first built in 1921 for $42,000. Since it opened, the stadium has gone through 4 major renovations and expanded 13 times.

It has also been proven to give a true home-field advantage.

Of the 630 games played in Neyland Stadium, the Vols have won more than 75% of them.

The longest win streak for the University of Tennesse was 30 games, between 1928 and 1933. This streak was under head coach General Robert Neyland.

The team has never lost more than four consecutive games in Neyland.

The stadium officially fits 102,455 fans but has held well over that for some games. The record is 109,061 in 2004 when Tennessee beat Florida.

There have been a lot of Tennessee legends to play in Neyland Stadium, but only eight have had their numbers retired.