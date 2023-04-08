The NFL handed the five-time Pro Bowler a three game suspension for his role in the brutal Las Vegas nightclub beatdown in February 2022

NEW ORLEANS — Just moments after New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the podium to talk for the first time since the brutal beating of a man in a Las Vegas nightclub in February 2022, the NFL handed the five-time Pro Bowler a three game suspension for his role in the incident.

Luke Johnson of Nola.com reported the disciplinary measures shortly after the eighth day of training camp on Friday.

The 28-year-old Kamara was excused from practice on Wednesday for a meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in New York. He returned to practice on Friday morning following the Saints rest day on Thursday.

"I'm a man. Everything I've ever done in my life I've stood on and I can take accountability and say when I'm wrong," the five-time Pro Bowler continued. "I was completely wrong. I embarrassed the Saints, I embarrassed my family and my mother, I embarrassed myself, I embarrassed this city and I embarrassed the shield (NFL)."

Kamara pleaded no-contest on July 11 to misdemeanors and agreed to pay more than $100,000 to Darnell Greene Jr., who he and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons savagely beat during altercation in a las Vegas hotel.

"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't tough," Kamara said. "I lost a lot throughout this ordeal. I'm not looking for any pity, not looking for somebody to give me a pat on the back and say it's okay. I know what I did, I know what I was involved in. I take responsibility.

"That's part of being a man and growing. From here, I've got to make the right decisions and make the right choices."