Nice hustle! Z. Zeigler named SEC Player of the Week

The sophomore helped Tennessee beat Georgia and Texas last week at home.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shooting, defending, rebounding -- Vols sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler is doing it all this season. Now he's the SEC Player of the Week.

The conference announced Monday that Zeigler was being tapped for the honor following a strong week for both the basketball team and Zeigler himself.

UT beat Georgia and Texas last week at home. Zeigler in those games averaged 16.5 points with 8.5 assists and 3 steals a game.

During the Vols' Top-10 win over the Longhorns on Saturday, Zeigler recorded his third double-double of the month -- and his career -- with 22 points and a career-high-tying 10 assists. Credit Zeigler with playing a part in 45 of Tennessee's 82 points, according to UTSports, through scoring and assists.

Since becoming a starter, Zeigler is averaging 17.3 points a game with 7.8 assists and 2.3 steals.

Zeigler is the third Tennessee player to be recognized this season by the SEC with a weekly honor, following Santiago Vescovi, named a Player of the Week in November, and Julian Phillips, named SEC Freshman of the Week earlier this month.

The Vols are now the No. 2 team in the country following the latest AP poll.