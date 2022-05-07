No. 1 Tennessee baseball avoids sweep, beats Kentucky 7-2 in series finale

Vols find more offense to close the weekend series on a high note. Jordan Beck's late homer put the game well out of reach in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee baseball ended the weekend series on a high note against Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.

The Vols finally found some clutch hitting and only left three runners on base in a 7-2 win over the Wildcats to avoid the sweep in a shortened seven-inning affair.

UT recorded its first home runs of the series in Saturday's victory. Cortland Lawson left the yard in the fifth inning, and Jordan Beck's three-run shot put the game out of reach in the seventh inning.

Tennessee reliever Redmond Walsh recorded another brilliant appearance out of the bullpen. The lefty threw three no-hit innings and struck out two batters to earn his third win of the season.

The Vols improved to 42-6 with the win and picked up their 20th SEC victory of the season.