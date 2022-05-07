No. 1 Tennessee baseball avoids sweep, beats Kentucky 7-2 in series finale

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee baseball ended the weekend series on a high note against Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.
The Vols finally found some clutch hitting and only left three runners on base in a 7-2 win over the Wildcats to avoid the sweep in a shortened seven-inning affair.
UT recorded its first home runs of the series in Saturday's victory. Cortland Lawson left the yard in the fifth inning, and Jordan Beck's three-run shot put the game out of reach in the seventh inning.
Tennessee reliever Redmond Walsh recorded another brilliant appearance out of the bullpen. The lefty threw three no-hit innings and struck out two batters to earn his third win of the season.
The Vols improved to 42-6 with the win and picked up their 20th SEC victory of the season.
Next up, Tennessee hosts a rematch against non-conference foe Bellarmine on Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. The Vols defeated Bellarmine 9-3 in their last meeting on April 19.