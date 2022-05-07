No. 1 Tennessee baseball drops game two to Kentucky, loses first series this season

The Vols could not find any offense when play resumed on Saturday. The contest had to be played over two days after a weather delay on Friday.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee baseball had the night to try and figure out how to come back against Kentucky in game two, but it just was not in the cards.

The Vols failed to muster any offense in their final at-bats of Saturday's continuation of game two, while the Wildcats added one more run in a 5-2 victory.

The teams began game two on Friday night, but the game was suspended due to weather in the middle of the eighth inning.

Tennessee's loss to Kentucky marked the first time this season that the Vols have lost a series. The Wildcats clinched the series following a victory in the season-opener as well.