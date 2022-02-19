No. 16 Tennessee falls to No. 23 Arkansas, 58-48

The Vols could not overcome a late, second-half Arkansas run. The loss snaps Tennessee's eight-game winning streak in SEC games.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 16th-ranked Tennessee Vols fell to the 23rd-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks, 58-48, on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

Tennessee is now 19-7 overall and 10-4 in conference play.

Both offenses struggled in the first half. The Vols and Razorbacks shot a combined 15/58 in the first 20 minutes. Arkansas made one more field goal than Tennessee, taking a 24-23 lead into halftime.

The game stayed a tight contest in the second frame. Neither team took a lead larger than four, until the 6:25 mark. That's when the Razorbacks started a 7-0 run to take a 51-42 lead.

Kennedy Chandler, Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James found themselves in foul trouble in the second half. They each had four personal fouls with three minutes remaining. James fouled out with 6.6 seconds to play.

Zakai Zeigler led Tennessee with 12 points. Chandler was the only other Vol to score in double figures with 11 points. As a team, UT shot 27% from the floor, including 4/24 from three-point range.

The Vols are back in action on Feb. 22 against Missouri in Columbia.