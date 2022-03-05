No. 17 Tennessee baseball falls to No. 1 Texas, 7-2

The Vols struck first off a solo home run from Evan Russell to take a 1-0 lead. Texas outscored Tennessee 7-1 from the bottom of the fifth onwards.

HOUSTON — No. 17 Tennessee fell to No. 1 Texas 7-2 in their opening game of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic on Friday.

The Vols struck first with an Evan Russell solo home run in the top of the fifth inning. The catcher put Tennessee up 1-0.

The Longhorns responded immediately though. Shortstop Trey Faltine had a solo home run of his own to tie things up.

Texas drummed up three more runs in the sixth inning that put them up 4-1.

Shortstop Cortland Lawson drove in a run off a double. The Vols had the leading run at the plate, but stranded two in the inning.

Texas added three more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

With the Vols down 7-2 in the top of the eighth inning, the bases were loaded with two outs. Russell struck out though and runners were left stranded. They never overcame the deficit with that score being the final.

This was Tennessee's first loss of the season.

Vols starting pitcher Charlie Burns pitched five innings, allowed two hits and a run and had 10 strikeouts.

Tennessee plays Baylor at 4 p.m. on Saturday.