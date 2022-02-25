No. 18 Tennessee baseball thrashes Iona 27-1

Winning by 26 runs is two runs shy of the Vols' program record for the largest margin of victory.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee baseball scored, scored and scored again in a 27-1 thrashing of Iona on Friday night inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Winning by 26 runs is two runs shy of tying Vols' program record for the largest margin of victory.

Tennessee had 21 hits in 44 at bats. The Vols hit five home runs for the second straight game.

In the second inning, Tennessee scored eight runs, which was their highest total for any inning.

Trey Lipscomb had five hits and drove in nine RBIs. The runs batted in was just one shy of tying single game program record. He hit for the cycle in this game.

Tennessee plays Iona two more times over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.