No. 24 Tennessee beats Mississippi State 8-7 with walk-off home run

Griffin Merritt, who hit a walk-off home run against No. 5 Vanderbilt less than a week ago, did so again in this one.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 24 Tennessee baseball won in dramatic fashion 8-7 against Mississippi State on Thursday night inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Griffin Merritt hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to win it for the Vols. This comes six days after he hit a walk-off solo home run against No. 5 Vanderbilt in the bottom of the 12th inning for a 4-3 win last Friday

Tennessee led 7-1 after the fifth inning. Mississippi State tied the game in the top of the ninth at 7-7.

Merritt broke the tie and improved the Vols' SEC record to 9-10 on the season. Game two between the Vols and Bulldogs is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on Friday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.