No. 25 Tennessee falls short at Auburn

The Vols could not keep up with the Tigers in the second half.

AUBURN, Ala. — In a must-win game, Tennessee's defense could not get the necessary stops against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon. The Vols fell, 77-72.

Auburn came into the game with a three-game losing streak and the fourth-worst conference record. No. 25 Tennessee is now 16-7 (9-7 SEC).

Tennessee started the game shooting well. Victory Bailey Jr., Yves Pons and Santiago Vescovi each knocked down three-pointers in the early minutes.

The Vols were on-and-off after that start. Auburn outscored Tennessee, 7-2, in the final 2:18 of the half. The Tigers took a 34-30 lead into the break.

Tennessee battled back in the second and tied the game at the 12:42 mark. After that, the Vols did not score a field goal for nearly three minutes. Auburn took advantage and built their lead to seven points.

A layup by Yves Pons lowered UT's deficit to four points with 7:03 remaining. That was the closest Tennessee got for the remainder of the game.

Each player in Auburn's starting five scored in double figures. Guard Allen Flannigan led the Tigers with 23 points. Tennessee freshmen Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer scored 23 points and 20 points, respectively.

FINAL:



Auburn - 77

No. 25 Tennessee - 72



