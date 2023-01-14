No. 5 Tennessee's late comeback comes up short against Kentucky and loses, 63-56

The Vols were down 58-50 in the final minutes but stormed back when all seemed lost. However, the Wildcats hung on to win.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball is no longer undefeated in SEC play after losing to Kentucky 63-56 on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

The fifth-ranked Vols got off to an 8-0 run to start the game, but the Wildcats wouldn't let Tennessee run away with it early. It was back and forth from there for most of the half.

The game was tied 23-23 with 4:!5 left in the first half. and then the momentum swung in the Wildcats' favor. They outscored UT 10-3 for the rest of the half to take a 33-26 lead into halftime.

At halftime, Vol legend Chris Lofton's iconic No. 5 jersey was retired and lifted into the rafters. The SEC's all-time leader in career three-pointers came on the court and was greeted by other UT legends Candace Parker and Allan Houston.

The second half started and the Vols and they started cutting into the deficit. Uros Plavsic scored UT's first six points of the second half as they trimmed the lead to 35-32 as Kentucky scored once too.

Plavsic scored another layup to cut the lead to 39-38. Tyreke Key tied the game at 41-41 with a three-pointer at with10:26 in the half. Zakai Zeigler made a layup to give the Vols a 43-41 lead shortly after.

The teams traded baskets, Kentucky having a response to plenty of Tennessee baskets.

The Vols were getting worked on the boards, as Kentucky outrebounded them The Wildcats came up with an offensive rebound off a missed free throw with 3:48 to go, 34 Oscar Tshiebwe scored a layup off of it and Kentucky went up 56-50. The Wildcats hit two free throws on their next possession to take a 58-50 lead.

Tennessee cut it to 59-54 after Santiago Vescovi made two free throws off a flagrant foul and a couple of possessions later Plavsic made a layup with 1:43 to go. Tennessee forced a turnover on their next defensive possession and then Plavsic scored again to make it 58-56 with 57 seconds to go.

The Vols forced another turnover on their next possession and got the ball back, but missed two layups to tie the game.

They fouled, but Tshiebwe only made one of two free throws, keeping it a three-point game. However, Tennessee came up empty again on their next possession

Kentucky was able to put the game away from there.

Plavsic finished with 19 points for the Vols. Tshiebwe finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds Antonio Reeves added 18 points for the Wildcats.