No. 7 Tennessee clobbers ETSU 112-58

Freshman Sara Puckett led the Lady Vols with 19 points. Knoxville native Jakhyia Davis led ETSU with 17 points.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball scored, scored and then scored again in a dominating 112-58 win over ETSU on Monday night.

The seventh ranked Lady Vols were led by freshman Sara Puckett who had 19 points. The bench scored a total of 74 points.

The Lady Vols' 33 points in the fourth quarter ranks 10th all-time for most points scored in a quarter by Tennessee in program history.

A couple of Knoxville area natives play for the Bucs. Jakhyia Davis, who went to Bearden, led ETSU with 17. Aaliyah Vananda, who went to Maryville, was the team's second leading scorer with 12.

The Lady Vols have their final non-conference game before SEC games start on Dec. 27 against Chattanooga. That game will be at Thompson Boling Arena.