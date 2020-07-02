KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rickea Jackson had 14 points and nine rebounds as No. 8 Mississippi State defeated No. 23 Tennessee 72-55 for its fifth straight win.

The Lady Vols were playing without leading scorer Rennia Davis.

Tennessee officials said Davis was recovering from the flu and hadn’t participated in any team activities since playing in a 69-48 loss at No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday.

Davis averages 18.1 points to rank second in the Southeastern Conference.

Rae Burrell made her first start of the season in place of Davis and collected 20 points and 10 rebounds.