KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A video getting thousands of retweets and likes on Twitter prompted a 2 minutes and 11 second video from VFL Chris Walker Thursday morning.

The first tweet is a video someone took showing Walker make his way to the door of the Popeyes, read the sign that states they're out of chicken, hesitate and turn around back to his car.

Walker responded to the tweet with the video he recorded and an offer to the Twitter user to go get a sandwich together one day.

The video starts out with him talking about how he was ready to give in to the hype of the Popeyes Hot Chicken Sandwich but when he got there, he was thoroughly disappointed.

"Just because of that, I'm not vibin' with it, I'm over it," Walker said in the video.

But there's more...

He continued the video calling out Popeyes and asking why they weren't prepared since they knew the chicken would be 'bussin'. He said he was going to head home and eat something else.

"Popeyes, you lost me, dog."

Then, he posted a picture of a Popeyes cup. And there it is. He's there eating a hot chicken sandwich and it was, indeed, 'bussin'.

Watch the video for yourself below because quite frankly, we can't do it the justice it deserves.

Walker is the campus director for Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) at the University of Tennessee.

