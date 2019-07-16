With just a few minutes until Tennessee's expected arrival in Hoover, Alabama, there wasn't too much orange to be found in the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey. The orange that was there though was loud, proud and rocking a unique shirt.

"Just a woman who loves Volunteers."

Esker Harrison graduated from UT in 1962 and she loves coming to SEC Media Days. When was the first time she made the trip?

"Oh I don't even remember," laughed Harrison. "Ever since they started in Birmingham."

Harrison lives on the Georgia-Alabama border near Lake Eufaula, so this is a great chance to see her favorite team up close and personal.

"I very seldom miss a game at the stadium or on TV," said Harrison.

The moment of truth had finally arrived. Coach Jeremy Pruitt, Jarrett Guarantano, Daniel Bituli and Darrell Taylor walked in wearing their Sunday best for SEC Media Days. After a brief moment signing autographs, the coach looked Esker's way, smiled, and walked right to her. She didn't ask for a photo, she didn't ask for an autograph. She asked for something she could hold onto, but only for a moment.

"I just want a hug!" she shouted at the coach.

He smiled again and did as she asked. With cameras, memorabilia and markers all around him, the coached looked at her and said:

"Thank you for coming."

A small gesture, but a big moment for a Volunteer in Alabama.

"I just wished him the best of luck for a 10-2 season this year," Esker said with a smile.

So you're calling it?

"I'm calling it."