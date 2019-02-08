KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jarrett Guarantano takes a shot from two defenders and hits the ground hard. Two offensive lineman rush to pick him up and he calmly brushes himself off.

It was a scene that replayed over and over for Tennessee last season. The sack numbers weren't bad (1.92 per game, 48th in nation) but Guarantano took way too many hits and the running game ranked last in the SEC and 108th in the country averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

The Vols return 10 starters on offense including the QB, every receiver who caught a pass in 2018 and three backs who had more than 50 carries each last season. Tennessee has the weapons to put up points but it won't matter if the line doesn't improve.

"I don't think you can coach around your offensive line. Football's been a game played on the line of scrimmage for a lot of years. It's hard to hide if you're deficient on the offensive line, it's difficult to do. I think it's virtually impossible at times," offensive coordinator Jim Chaney said.

"My anticipation is that our kids are going to go out there and compete. We're going to be just fine. We're going to go get better as the season goes on and continue to develop. And hopefully everything will go our way.”

The good news is the guys that played on the O-line last year have gotten bigger and stronger and there are four highly regarded freshmen coming in to increase the competition.

"You look at these guys when they walk into a room, whether it’s guys that have been here for a year, two years, three years, you can see how their bodies have changed in a positive way," Jeremy Pruitt said of the offensive linemen. "We have guys that have experience, that have played a lot of games. We have guys that again are new on campus and they’re looking for the opportunity to play. We have competition in the room. We have smart guys. We have guys to me that demonstrated in the spring some physical toughness, some physicality."

Tennessee returns 69 combined offensive line starts, which ranks 6th in the SEC and 24th among Power Five schools.

Marcus Tatum, who started the final five games of 2018 at left tackle, beefed up to 320 pounds in the offseason, up from 293. He'll have some competition at tackle from five-star freshmen Darnell Wright and Wanya Morris. Four-star prospect and Vol legacy Jackson Lampley could challenge for playing time inside at guard, but it might be better if the veterans play well enough to claim the starting jobs.

"Three true freshmen in this league is not something you want to do," Chaney said.

He knows. He's done it.

Chaney is in his second stint as OC at Tennessee. His first was from 2009-12 and in 2010 the Vols started three true freshmen in three games - Ja'Wuan James, Zach Fulton and James Stone. All three made it to the NFL.

While starting three freshmen isn't ideal, it wouldn't be shocking to see the two five-stars taking on important roles. Morris enrolled early at Tennessee and participated in spring practice. Chaney mentioned he was "curious" to see how Wright plays during camp. They will certainly compete for playing time.

"Let’s follow General Neyland and let’s look at that first maxim," Chaney said when asked what it will take for the freshmen to play (by the way, the first maxim is "the team that makes the fewest mistakes will win).

"Do you know what you’re doing? Can you play clean football? You’ve got to understand your assignments. Then it gets down to who has the best production. You're going to try to put your five best players on the field on the offensive line. Who can learn their assignments? Who can not make mistakes? Who can execute and do the best they can? We'll play the five best there, but it always gets down to who can make the fewest mistakes.”

Continuity is an an often discussed topic when it comes to offensive line. More than any other unit on the field those five guys have to work together. It's easier to do that when you've played together a lot and are comfortable with each other. The Vols will have to find a balance between competition and letting a starting five gel by practicing more together as a unit.

"My history says defensive coordinators, defensive head coaches think you can move those pieces around a lot. The day before the game, ‘Hey, he can go to guard. He can go to tackle.’ Those people who have worked with the offensive line try to get it in place way too soon. I always try to figure out the harmony there," Chaney said. "I think as soon as you can find your five best players and try to put them in the positions you need them at, the sooner the better. It's like anything else. You also don't want to do it so early that you're losing competition, too. We want to let this thing play out and see who the best players are. I'm interested about that. It will be good to see."

Tennessee begins preseason practice on Friday and the first game is August 31 against Georgia State.