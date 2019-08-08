KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A day after Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt announced redshirt junior offensive lineman Nathan Niehaus was leaving the team, Niehaus explained the reason for his departure.

In a post on Twitter, Niehaus cited "sustained injuries and the overlapping wear" on his body as the main reason he decided to retire from football.

"All good things must come to an end," said Niehaus on Twitter. "The University of Tennessee and the game of football have been nothing short of blessings and much cherished gifts that will always have a place in my heart." Niehaus thanked much of the staff in his goodbye, including the fans.

Niehaus started six games at right guard for Tennessee. It was the first season he saw action on the field for the Vols.

With his departure, Tennessee has 18 offensive lineman on the roster, nine of which are freshmen or redshirt freshmen.