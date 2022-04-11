'Big Orange T!' | UT radio station debuts new song from Nashville-based country band

Old Crow Medicine Show debuted their new song, "Big Orange T," on WUTK Friday ahead of a huge upcoming game against Georgia.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new country song that debuted on the University of Tennessee's student radio station Friday pays a three-minute homage to the university's logo — the Power T.

It's called "Big Orange T" and was performed by a country music band based in Nashville named Old Crow Medicine Show. The song played over the university's airwaves at around 12 p.m. Friday. Benny Smith, general manager of the radio station, also said that some students helped prepare the music video.

The video shows the band singing about the Power T while they painted it on the side of a building. They lyrics focus on its prominence in East Tennessee, and they sing about how it's often painted on barns, decorated on cars and adorned on buildings throughout the state.

"We're all one hillbilly family, and we spell Tennessee with a Big Orange T," they sing.

Old Crow Medicine Show has also shared their Vol Spirit on social media, congratulating Tennessee on making it to the top of the College Football Playoff ranking.