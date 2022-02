The junior forward's ankle injury requires surgery that will likely keep him out for the remainder of the season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee spokesman Tom Satkowiak announced on Monday that Olivier Nkamhoua will likely miss the rest of the season with a left ankle injury that requires surgery.

Nkamhoua injured his ankle in Saturday’s win over South Carolina. He left the game but returned to the bench with his ankle taped.

JUST IN VIA @Vol_Hoops: Olivier Nkamhoua is unlikely to return this season with an ankle injury. It will require surgery. — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) February 7, 2022

The junior from Finland started all 22 of Tennessee’s games this season. He averaged 8.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Thank you to everyone and all the prayers and the wishes.

Time to lock in for the bounce back. — Olivier (olli) Nkamhoua (@olivier_rn) February 7, 2022