KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football announced Tuesday that the team will hold its annual Orange and White Game on April 13 at 6 p.m. inside Neyland Stadium.

The intrasquad scrimmage will be televised live on the SEC Network, according to a release from UT Athletics. 

Admission is free. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Tennessee’s pregame tailgate at Vol Village will open at 3 p.m. in Lot 9, which is directly west of Neyland Stadium, and will feature music, face painting, photo opportunities with Smokey and the Spirit Squad, food vendors, inflatables, giveaways, interactive areas, autographs with VFLs and other activities.

The Tennessee football team will begin spring practice on March 7.

Home of the Vols: Neyland Stadium
01 / 10
Neyland Stadium
02 / 10
Vol Walk: Before every home game, Vol fans line the streets of campus to cheer the team as they walk to Neyland Stadium. The players high five thousands of fans along the way, as everyone gets pumped up for the game. The first Vol Walk happened unofficially in 1989, but was made an official tradition the next year at the Alabama game.
03 / 10
Neyland Stadium on the University of Tennessee's campus.
04 / 10
The Vols new Nike helmet sits on a wall at Neyland Stadium
05 / 10
Butch Jones walks onto the field at Neyland Stadium during Vols Media Day 2015
06 / 10
Fans wait outside Neyland Stadium to buy new Nike apparel.
07 / 10
Neyland Stadium
08 / 10
Skies stayed clear over Neyland Stadium for the Orange and White game.
09 / 10
A photo that appeared to show a couple having sex in the Neyland Stadium press box began circulating over the weekend.
10 / 10
Vol fans Checker Neyland for the 2014 Florida game