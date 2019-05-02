KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football announced Tuesday that the team will hold its annual Orange and White Game on April 13 at 6 p.m. inside Neyland Stadium.

The intrasquad scrimmage will be televised live on the SEC Network, according to a release from UT Athletics.

Admission is free. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee’s pregame tailgate at Vol Village will open at 3 p.m. in Lot 9, which is directly west of Neyland Stadium, and will feature music, face painting, photo opportunities with Smokey and the Spirit Squad, food vendors, inflatables, giveaways, interactive areas, autographs with VFLs and other activities.

The Tennessee football team will begin spring practice on March 7.