UT charging for Orange and White Game for first time since 2011

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee has released more information about the Orange and White Game taking place this April.

The public scrimmage will be on Saturday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. For the first time in 12 years, the Orange and White Game is not free.

Premium and non-premium seating will be available. Non-premium seats are $5. Proceeds will go towards UT Athletics' 'My All' Campaign. You can buy tickets here or call (865) 656-1200.

The last time fans had to pay was in 2011 when it was also $5, according to UT.

UT said all open sections of the bowl of Neyland Stadium will be general admission seating. Details will soon be released from the Tennessee Fund regarding premium seating options, pricing and parking.

Walk-up admission is available on gameday, but UT strongly encourages fans to obtain their seats in advance. All tickets will be digital.

Gates will open at 1 p.m. and the stadium's clear bag policy will be in effect.

Fans can access general admission seating through the following gates: 13, 14, 15-A, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22 and 23.

On-campus parking lots will open at 7 a.m. Free public parking will be available at the following lots:

Ag Campus with free shuttles running to and from; begins at 11:30 a.m.

G10 Garage via Neyland Dr. entry

11th Street Garage at 1100 Cumberland Ave.

White Avenue Garage at 1621 White Ave.

G17 Garage at 1800 Lake Ave.

The south end of Neyland Stadium will be closed as progress continues on stadium improvements. Sections G through Q and GG through QQ will be closed, as well as gates 1 through 12.

Before the game, fans will be treated to the first-ever Vol Village Music Festival in Lot 9. The festival will feature live bands on stage from noon to 2 p.m. Information on musical artists will be announced at a later date, according to UT.

There will also be food trucks, an appearance by the Spirit Squad and fun activities for all ages, UT said.