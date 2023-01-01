Tennessee, Clemson game was the most-watched Orange Bowl since 2017

The Orange Bowl garnered over 8 million views on ESPN.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2022 was the year of orange for the Tennessee Vols.

From getting 11 wins this season, beating Florida, Alabama and LSU and winning the Orange Bowl, the Vols had quite the journey.

Before taking on Clemson on Friday, everyone was getting prepared for the "orangiest" showdown in Miami, but nothing could predict the outcome of the game.

Friday's Orange Bowl between the Vols and Clemson garnered over 8 million viewers on ESPN, making it the most-watched non-semifinal Orange Bowl since 2017, according to ESPN.

The game was also the best standalone New Year's 6 game since 2017.

Here's to another year of breaking records and setting standards in our Tennessee orange!