KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two of Tennessee's most beloved quarterbacks reunited today before kick off in Neyland Stadium

Two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Peyton Manning met with his former teammate Tee Martin before Tennessee takes the field against Georgia State. Tennessee football's Twitter page posted a video of the two shaking hands and sharing some time before the start of the game.

Tee Martin led the Vols to a perfect 15-0 season and a national title against Florida State in 1998. Martin now coaches wide receivers for Tennessee.

RELATED: Tee Martin is happy to have his family in Tennessee, excited to get back to Neyland

Peyton Manning (aka "The Sheriff") led Tennessee to an SEC championship in 1997 against Auburn in his senior season. Manning was drafted number one overall in the 1998 NFL Draft. He was drafted ahead of Washington State's Ryan Leaf, who is calling today's game.

RELATED: Peyton Manning tops list of most beloved sports media personalities