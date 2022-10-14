x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vols

'Peyton Curse' | Vol nation reacts to Peyton Manning being chosen as guest picker for upcoming rivalry game

With the big Vols vs. Alabama game on Saturday, Vol nation reacts to the infamous jinx started by Manning.
Credit: AP
FILE - Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton manning talks prior to an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Denver. Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With Peyton Manning being picked as ESPN College GameDay's guest picker, it has left some of the Vols worried that the "Peyton Curse" has returned.

Starting in 2017 when the Vols suffered a historic loss to Georgia, 41-0. It was at this game that Manning was honored during halftime and received an "on-campus salute" to commemorate his selection into the College Football Hall of Fame. 

In 2019, the Vols lost to Georgia State again in their season opener, 38-12. Manning was in attendance during that time as well. 

But it wasn't just football the Peyton Curse affected. Our top-ranked Tennessee baseball took its first loss of the postseason in the NCAA Super Regional. 

And who was in attendance? Peyton Manning!

Vols are not the only ones that know about the curse and its effect on Vol nation, Manning does as well. 

With the Vols' current winning streak, 5-0, there is still hope for the team this weekend against Alabama. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Fans want Dolly to be guest picker on GameDay

Before You Leave, Check This Out