'Peyton Curse' | Vol nation reacts to Peyton Manning being chosen as guest picker for upcoming rivalry game

With the big Vols vs. Alabama game on Saturday, Vol nation reacts to the infamous jinx started by Manning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With Peyton Manning being picked as ESPN College GameDay's guest picker, it has left some of the Vols worried that the "Peyton Curse" has returned.

Smokey Grey curse✅

Checkerboard Neyland curse✅

Peyton Manning attendance curse⏳ — LO (@_lowrain_) October 14, 2022

Really? Y’all want us to lose don’t you — Bob the Builder (@BobBuilder5303) October 14, 2022

Starting in 2017 when the Vols suffered a historic loss to Georgia, 41-0. It was at this game that Manning was honored during halftime and received an "on-campus salute" to commemorate his selection into the College Football Hall of Fame.

In 2019, the Vols lost to Georgia State again in their season opener, 38-12. Manning was in attendance during that time as well.

Peyton Manning is in attendance for Tennessee football's season opener against Georgia State https://t.co/fNJZ2Pai3F — GoVolsXtra (@GoVolsXtra) August 31, 2019

But it wasn't just football the Peyton Curse affected. Our top-ranked Tennessee baseball took its first loss of the postseason in the NCAA Super Regional.

And who was in attendance? Peyton Manning!

VFL Peyton Manning in attendance at Knoxville Super Regional https://t.co/EwtmOEsoHV — WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) June 10, 2022

Vols are not the only ones that know about the curse and its effect on Vol nation, Manning does as well.

Peyton Manning was announced yesterday as the GameDay guest picker for UT-Alabama.



While interviewing him for the below story, he revealed that he was attending the game but insisted that I *not* include that in the story. "They think I'm bad luck."



So yeah, he knows about it. https://t.co/CDrLWRZpuk — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 14, 2022

With the Vols' current winning streak, 5-0, there is still hope for the team this weekend against Alabama.