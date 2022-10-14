'Peyton Curse' | Vol nation reacts to Peyton Manning being chosen as guest picker for upcoming rivalry game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With Peyton Manning being picked as ESPN College GameDay's guest picker, it has left some of the Vols worried that the "Peyton Curse" has returned.
Starting in 2017 when the Vols suffered a historic loss to Georgia, 41-0. It was at this game that Manning was honored during halftime and received an "on-campus salute" to commemorate his selection into the College Football Hall of Fame.
In 2019, the Vols lost to Georgia State again in their season opener, 38-12. Manning was in attendance during that time as well.
But it wasn't just football the Peyton Curse affected. Our top-ranked Tennessee baseball took its first loss of the postseason in the NCAA Super Regional.
And who was in attendance? Peyton Manning!
Vols are not the only ones that know about the curse and its effect on Vol nation, Manning does as well.
With the Vols' current winning streak, 5-0, there is still hope for the team this weekend against Alabama.