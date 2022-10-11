VFL Peyton Manning's college career to be honored with Silver Anniversary Award

The annual award recognizes six players on the 25th anniversary of their college careers. The six will be honored on Jan. 11 in San Antonio at the NCAA Convention.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning will soon add another award celebrating his illustrious football career -- this time honoring his college athletic accolades 25 years later.

Manning is one of six athletes receiving the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. The award honors athletes on the 25th anniversary of the end of their college athletics careers.

The recipients are nominated by NCAA admins and selected by a panel of former student-athletes and representatives from NCAA institutions and conferences.

Manning was selected alongside Phil Dawson, a former kicker at Texas, Allison Feaster, a former women's basketball player at Harvard, Dr. Marsha Harris, a former women's basketball player at NYU, Lenny Krayzelburg, a former men's swimmer at Southern Cal, and Kate Markgraf, a former soccer player at Notre Dame.

All six will be honored at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio, Texas on Jan. 11, 2023.