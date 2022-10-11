VFL Peyton Manning's college career to be honored with Silver Anniversary Award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning will soon add another award celebrating his illustrious football career -- this time honoring his college athletic accolades 25 years later.
Manning is one of six athletes receiving the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. The award honors athletes on the 25th anniversary of the end of their college athletics careers.
The recipients are nominated by NCAA admins and selected by a panel of former student-athletes and representatives from NCAA institutions and conferences.
Manning was selected alongside Phil Dawson, a former kicker at Texas, Allison Feaster, a former women's basketball player at Harvard, Dr. Marsha Harris, a former women's basketball player at NYU, Lenny Krayzelburg, a former men's swimmer at Southern Cal, and Kate Markgraf, a former soccer player at Notre Dame.
All six will be honored at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio, Texas on Jan. 11, 2023.
Manning graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1997 with a degree in speech communication, finishing his career on Rocky Top with records that still stand today, including being the only student-athlete in program history with over 10,000 yards passing, holding 11,201. He threw 89 touchdown passes in his time at Tennessee, including 36 in his final season with the Vols. At the time of his graduation, Manning held 42 NCAA, SEC or school records.