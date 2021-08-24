Peyton Manning to speak at the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Peyton is a guest speaker at this year's ceremony, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sheriff is back in town Tuesday, and he's bringing his A-game to recognize several athletes and sports personalities that have made their mark on East Tennessee history.

Peyton Manning is 2021's guest speaker for the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Manning took some questions around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday ahead of the ceremony at 7:30 p.m. at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Each year, 10 locals are inducted into the Hall of Fame for their achievements in athletics, coaching, sports administration, or officiating.

This year's inductees include Lady Vol track and field star Heather Sumpter Blakemore, Oak Ridge NFL linebacker and coach Mike Caldwell, former UT football coach David Cutcliffe, veteran broadcaster and "Voice of the Lady Vols" Mickey Dearstone, Knoxville race official Donnie Graham, Knoxville native and Vanderbilt tennis star Chris Groer, MLB pitcher and Lenoir City trainer Lee Guetterman, Maryville-native and Paracyclist Carly Pearson, Knoxville trainer Charlie Petrone, and Knoxville golfer Jay Wise.