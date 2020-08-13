Peyton's place: New Cumberland Avenue hotel features watering hole that honors Manning, Vols

The Graduate Knoxville offers plenty for Big Orange fans and guests.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knoxville has a new watering hole honoring the VFL known as "The Sheriff" that aims to please every Tennessee fan.

Saloon 16 is now open inside the Graduate Knoxville hotel on the Strip, and it features memorabilia highlighting the career of Peyton Manning, the UT quarterback great and College Football Hall of Famer who has never forgotten where he went to school.

The bar is a tribute both to Manning's nickname and his jersey number -- 16. The New Orleans native, who helmed the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos during his NFL career, partnered with the hotel in creating the bar, paying close attention to the finest details.

Manning, according to the hotel, wanted to create a special space for UT fans.

The menu itself will make patrons nostalgic, featuring drinks such as the "Three Meeks Mule," "Pat Summitt's Royal Sprite" and "Gus's Good Times."

Hungry? There's "Condredge's Cobb Salad" and "Helton's Chili and Frito Pie" among other items.

The hotel at 1706 Cumberland Ave., the former Volunteer Hotel and a former Hilton Garden Inn at 1706 Cumberland Ave., is all-Vol, featuring an orange motif and reminders from top to bottom that guests are in Big Orange Country. Rich, personal identities are part of the chain's brand.

Plans for the new hotel were announced in May 2019. Other Graduate properties include Graduate Nashville, a Midtown location that celebrates Vanderbilt University as well as the Music City's rich cultural heritage.

When you go down to visit the hotel, be sure to check out the huge mural on the side of the hotel. You'll see some familiar faces, including No. 16 himself.

Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners spearheaded the project and says it has more than 30 properties in various stages of development.