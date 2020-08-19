Phillip Fulmer asks for 15% pay cut as UT Athletics anticipates losing $30 million+ in revenue

Fulmer sent a letter to ticket holders asking for support amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying departments making deep cuts -- including to his own pay.

University of Tennessee Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer said he is asking to have his own pay cut by 15% as the athletics department braces for significant losses in revenue due to COVID-19.

In a letter sent to season-ticket holders, Fulmer asked for support to help absorb the new costs and losses -- saying he has requested a pay cut after all departments cut operating budgets by 20%.

Fulmer said they are not filling vacant positions currently and are only approving "critical" spending -- saying they are going through the "painful process" of examining other cost-cutting measures.

"If we get to play football this fall (with limited attendance), our estimated revenue loss will be in the $30-40 million range. If we do not play at all, those losses could double," he said.

Fulmer said the COVID-19 measures mean UT has to forgo revenue from ticket sales, parking, donations and other sources that fund student-athlete scholarships, medical care and nutrition services, academic support, and other services.

"We cannot, and will not, lower our standards for our current and future student-athletes' academic and athletic experience, physical and personal development or our standards for recruiting at the highest level," he said.

UT announced during Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday COVID-19 briefing that Neyland Stadium will be reduced to 25% capacity this season, meaning roughly 25,000 ticket holders will be allowed in to watch each home game.