Phillip Fulmer to retire as UT Athletics Director after three years on the job

A high-placed source with UT said Fulmer decided he will retire following the firing of Coach Jeremy Pruitt.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Phillip Fulmer will retire from the University of Tennessee's Director of Athletics after serving three years on the job.

A high-placed source with UT said Fulmer made the decision to retire following Monday's firing of former coach Jeremy Pruitt "for cause."

Fulmer took the position of AD in December 2017 with a wave of renewed hope in the football program after the firing of former head coach Butch Jones. Just a few days after Fulmer became AD, he hired Jeremy Pruitt to lead the program.

Three years later, hope has faded once again and Tennessee football has found itself in a familiar, bleak territory -- finishing third to last ahead of Vanderbilt and South Carolina in the SEC East with a 3-7 record in the 2020 regular season.

Fulmer's tenure as AD is not without its successes. In the three years since he took the position, the UT Men's Basketball program has soared to unseen heights and energy under Coach Rick Barnes. The Lady Vols basketball program is also showing signs of regaining its momentum under new head coach Kellie Harper after several disappointing seasons.

Under Fulmer, Tennessee has boasted a pair of team SEC championships -- men’s basketball in 2018 and women's swimming & diving in 2020 -- 34 individual/relay SEC championships and three individual/relay NCAA titles.