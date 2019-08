KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's here. It's finally here. Actually football is happening in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Vols got practice started on Friday, here's a look inside the program, with players old and new getting together for the first time this fall.

Tennessee Football kicks off Fall Camp Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt walking the sideline during practice. Players work on position drills during the first day of fall camp. Defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon waits his turn with the defensive lineman. His eligibility for this season is still being reviewed by the NCAA. Offensive line coach Will Friend teaches up his position during the first day of Fall Camp. Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith waits his turn during individual drills with the offensive line. Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings walks back in line after running a route during the first day of Fall Camp. Strength and conditioning coach Craig Fitzgerald watches practice on the first day of fall camp. Freshman linebacker Quavaris Crouch squats during a position drill. Defensive lineman Matthew Butler works his way through a drill during the first day of Fall Camp. Tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer holds a pad during practice. Defensive lineman Emmit Gooden takes a breath between work out periods on the first day of Fall Camp. Coach Tee Martin teaches the wide receivers during the first day of Fall Camp. Martin played quarterback for the Vols during the 1998 National Championship season. Players prepare for the grueling stretch of practices that lead up to the first game of the season. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano prepares to throw a pass during the first day of Fall Camp. Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney watches the offensive lineman during the first day of Fall Camp. He returns to Rocky Top this season. Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches practice on the first day of Fall Camp. Players prepare for the grueling stretch of practices leading up to the first game of the season. Defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and JUCO transfer defensive lineman Savion Williams wait during position drills.





